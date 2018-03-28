Youngstown vice unit finds pot hidden inside South Side home

Youngstown Vice Unit Officers say they found children living at a South Side home raided for suspected drug activity.

According to a police report, two juveniles were in the house Tuesday evening when officers searched a Carroll Street home.

Police say the search turned up four bags of marijuana hidden in different rooms, a digital scale and $500.

DeWayne McCullough, 31, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of drug trafficking and possessing drug paraphernalia.