Youngstown vice unit finds pot hidden inside South Side home

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown Vice Unit Officers say they found children living at a South Side home raided for suspected drug activity.

According to a police report, two juveniles were in the house Tuesday evening when officers searched a Carroll Street home.

Police say the search turned up four bags of marijuana hidden in different rooms, a digital scale and $500.

DeWayne McCullough, 31, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of drug trafficking and possessing drug paraphernalia.

