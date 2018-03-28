21 News reporter Malaynia Spiva recovering after accident - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

21 News reporter Malaynia Spiva recovering after accident

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A member of the 21 WFMJ family is recovering after an early morning traffic accident.

Reporter Malaynia Spiva was on her way to work when her car and a truck collided along Martin Luther King Boulevard at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Malaynia was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the accident.

If you want to send a get well message to Malaynia, you may do so on the 21 News Facebook page or to the station's mailing address:

WFMJ-TV

101 W. Boardman Street

Youngstown, Ohio

44503

We'll make sure Malaynia receives your messages.  

