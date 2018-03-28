Lisbon police investigate alleged inappropriate behavior by teacher

Lisbon Police confirm that they are investigating allegations of inappropriate behavior by a substitute teacher in a junior high classroom, but deny social media rumors that any arrests have been made.

An anonymous Facebook post circulating in Columbiana County claims that a substitute teacher was arrested at David Anderson Jr./Sr. High School after he was secretly taking pictures of the chests and buttocks of several female eighth-grade students.

The post claims that school officials caught the substitute teacher in the act and police made an arrest.

Lisbon Police Cheif Mike Abraham confirms to 21 News that there is an investigation going on, but no arrests have been made.

Neither Abraham, nor School Superintendent Joe Siefke would confirm or deny the allegations of picture-taking made in the Facebook post, but Siefke did say the police are now investigating.

Siefke confirmed that the allegation involves a substitute teacher who was working in a junior high classroom Monday afternoon. Neither Siefke or the police have released the name of the teacher.

Although Siefke called it an isolated incident, he says the school notified the agency which provides substitutes that they had a problem with the teacher and he has not been in the school since.

The superintendent adds that the parents of the students involved have been notified.

Lisbon and several other Ohio school districts utilize substitute teachers supplied by Rachel Wixey and Associates. 21 News has reached out to the agency to find out if the teacher is still being given assignments in other school districts, but have not heard back.

“We have a legal process we have to go through and get the facts before issuing any public information,” Chief Abraham said of the police investigation.