Warren Police sergeant charged with menacing

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren Police Officer faces charges after someone claims he was threatened by that officer.

Charges of menacing and criminal trespass were filed in Warren Municipal Court against Police Sgt. Timothy Parana Wednesday.

According to a police report, Jeffrey Stychno called officers to an address on the 100 block of Oak Knoll NE on February 21 to say he had been threatened by someone the believed to be a U.S. Marshal.

Stychno told officers that he was taking the trash to the curb when the man he believed to be a Marshal pulled up in front of his house threatening to assault him and contacting a probation officer.

The police report says after the two argued, Stychno said the man obeyed his demand to leave his property.

Investigating officers took statements from a neighbor and Stychno's mother.

A spokesman for the U.S. Marshal's Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force tells 21 News that Sgt. Parana is a former member of the Task Force but left a couple of years ago.

According to 21 News records, Parana was promoted to the rank of Sargeant last April.

21 News has left a message with Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel to find out Sgt. Parana's status with the force since the charges were filled. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Merkel had not returned our call.

Municipal court records do not indicate when Parana will appear for arraignment.

