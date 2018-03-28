Warren police sergeant pleads not guilty to menacing - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren police sergeant pleads not guilty to menacing

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -
A Warren Police Officer has pleaded not guilty to charges filed after someone claimed he was threatened by that officer.
The plea was entered Wednesday by Police Sergeant Timothy Parana who is charged with menacing and criminal trespass.
Parana is free on personal bond and was ordered not to have contact with the man who filed the complaint, Jeffrey Stychno
According to a police report, Stychno called officers to an address on the 100 block of Oak Knoll NE on February 21 to say he had been threatened by someone the believed to be a U.S. Marshal.
Stychno told officers that he was taking the trash to the curb when the man he believed to be a Marshal pulled up in front of his house threatening to assault him and contacting a probation officer.
The police report says after the two argued, Stychno said the man obeyed his demand to leave his property.
Investigating officers took statements from a neighbor and Stychno's mother.
A spokesman for the U.S. Marshal's Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force tells 21 News that Sgt. Parana is a former member of the Task Force but left a couple of years ago.
According to 21 News records, Parana was promoted to the rank of Sergeant last April.
The next hearing in the case is currently set for April 25

