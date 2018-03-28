Mindfulness helps trauma victims - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mindfulness helps trauma victims

By Matt Stone, Reporter
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -


First responders, counselors and social workers are learning how to help treat people effected by trauma. 

Clinical counselor Jamie Marich held a workshop in Austintown Wednesday to teach people to use mindfulness informed interventions to deal with trauma more effectively.

"It's not enough to deal with the survivor and say tell me what happened to you. We have to be able to work with what's working in their body, their breath and how the trauma has effected their fleeing, freezing or fighting the world," said Marich.

Marich says mindfulness doesn't have to be just meditation but it can also be used while people move around or even create art.
The workshop was sponsored by the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

