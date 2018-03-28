One More Wet Day Thursday; Chilly Easter Forecast

Spotty drizzle and fog will evolve into a steadier rain Thursday but at least temperatures will be on the mild side. We expect spotty showers into Thursday night. The moisture will finally push out of the valley very early Friday. Friday afternoon will feature some sunshine but temperatures will be quite a bit cooler.

A cold front is set to cross the region late in the day Saturday. There might be some rain showers as a result and a snow flurry may be seen late at night. Easter Sunday will be the coolest since 2008 with afternoon temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s. The cool weather will stick around for much of next week.