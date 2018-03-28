Facebook post details where dogs taken from Mineral Ridge home are located

More than four dozen dogs that were taken from a home in Mineral Ridge are being cared for in several different shelters around the area.

It's being called one of Trumbull County's most extreme case of animal hoarding.

The dog warden was back at the home on Depot Street Wednesday to remove nine remaining dogs from outside the home. Forty-two other dogs were taken from inside the home on Tuesday. All of the animals are in need of care.

"They have lots of fleas, lots of matting, lots of dirt in their coats. One dog, that we just removed, when his ears flapped up they were red inside so you know he's got sore ears," said Chief Executive Dog Warden Gwen Logan.

The homeowners surrendered the animals and the warden believes that they had tried their best. "They start out with a big heart and then it just gets ahead of them. The gentleman is elderly, he's a veteran and it just got away from them," said Logan.

According to the Volunteers of the Trumbull County Pound and Community Facebook page, 24 of the dogs were pregnant and taken to Save a Mom Pregnant Dog Rescue located in East Sparta in Stark County.

Nine dogs went to Marilyn's Voice in Mentor, Ohio, another nine went to Animal Charity Humane in Boardman while the other eight went to One of a Kind in Akron.

The post detailed that of the 54 dogs in the home, the owners were allowed to keep three, that are all planned to be fixed.

Some birds were also taken from the home. They were transferred to Heather Merritt Birds in Flight in Warren.

Neighbors had complained and are glad to see the situation finally being addressed. "You can't sit on your front porch because of the smell, it's that bad. I'm glad that something was finally done for the gentleman," Kathy Brown said.



"They will clean them up, take care of them, see to their medical needs and grooming needs, then they'll find them a good home," said the warden.



A list of the approved rescues where the dogs will be available for adoption is available here.