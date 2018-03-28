Facebook post details where dogs taken from Mineral Ridge home a - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Facebook post details where dogs taken from Mineral Ridge home are located

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio -

More than four dozen dogs that were taken from a home in Mineral Ridge are being cared for in several different shelters around the area.

It's being called one of Trumbull County's most extreme case of animal hoarding.

The dog warden was back at the home on Depot Street Wednesday to remove nine remaining dogs from outside the home.  Forty-two other dogs were taken from inside the home on Tuesday. All of the animals are in need of care.

"They have lots of fleas, lots of matting, lots of dirt in their coats.  One dog, that we just removed, when his ears flapped up they were red inside so you know he's got sore ears," said Chief Executive Dog Warden Gwen Logan.  

The homeowners surrendered the animals and the warden believes that they had tried their best.  "They start out with a big heart and then it just gets ahead of them.  The gentleman is elderly, he's a veteran and it just got away from them," said Logan.

According to the Volunteers of the Trumbull County Pound and Community Facebook page, 24 of the dogs were pregnant and taken to Save a Mom Pregnant Dog Rescue located in East Sparta in Stark County. 

Nine dogs went to Marilyn's Voice in Mentor, Ohio, another nine went to Animal Charity Humane in Boardman while the other eight went to One of a Kind in Akron. 

The post detailed that of the 54 dogs in the home, the owners were allowed to keep three, that are all planned to be fixed.

Some birds were also taken from the home. They were transferred to Heather Merritt Birds in Flight in Warren.

Neighbors had complained and are glad to see the situation finally being addressed. "You can't sit on your front porch because of the smell, it's that bad. I'm glad that something was finally done for the gentleman," Kathy Brown said. 

"They will clean them up, take care of them, see to their medical needs and grooming needs, then they'll find them a good home," said the warden.

A list of the approved rescues where the dogs will be available for adoption is available here

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Teens begin Mississippi-to-Memphis march in honor of King

    Teens begin Mississippi-to-Memphis march in honor of King

    Sunday, April 1 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-04-01 09:44:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz). A group of teenagers and adults from Mississippi walk along U.S. Highway 61 as part of their 50-mile march to Memphis, Tennessee, as a tribute to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, March 31, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/Adrian Sainz). A group of teenagers and adults from Mississippi walk along U.S. Highway 61 as part of their 50-mile march to Memphis, Tennessee, as a tribute to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, March 31, 2018, in ...
    A group of teenagers have launched a four-day walk from northern Mississippi to Memphis, Tennessee, a tribute to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.More >>
    A group of teenagers have launched a four-day walk from northern Mississippi to Memphis, Tennessee, a tribute to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.More >>

  • Tesla says vehicle in deadly crash was on Autopilot

    Tesla says vehicle in deadly crash was on Autopilot

    Sunday, April 1 2018 5:43 AM EDT2018-04-01 09:43:33 GMT
    (KTVU via AP). FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo provided by KTVU, emergency personnel work a the scene where a Tesla electric SUV crashed into a barrier on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, Calif. Tesla says, Saturday, March 31, the vehicle ...(KTVU via AP). FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo provided by KTVU, emergency personnel work a the scene where a Tesla electric SUV crashed into a barrier on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, Calif. Tesla says, Saturday, March 31, the vehicle ...
    Tesla says the vehicle in a fatal crash last week in California was operating on its Autopilot feature, raising more questions about the safety of self-driving technology.More >>
    Tesla says the vehicle in a fatal crash last week in California was operating on its Autopilot feature, raising more questions about the safety of self-driving technology.More >>

  • Nobel Prize winner Malala visits her Pakistan hometown

    Nobel Prize winner Malala visits her Pakistan hometown

    Sunday, April 1 2018 5:19 AM EDT2018-04-01 09:19:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash). A Pakistani customer looks at a book of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at a book store in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 30, 2018. A Pakistani women's activist said Friday that Yousafzai, who has returned to Paki...(AP Photo/B.K. Bangash). A Pakistani customer looks at a book of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at a book store in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 30, 2018. A Pakistani women's activist said Friday that Yousafzai, who has returned to Paki...
    Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has arrived in her hometown of Mingora for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls' education.More >>
    Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has arrived in her hometown of Mingora for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls' education.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Pope in Easter Vigil baptizes Nigerian migrant-hero

    Pope in Easter Vigil baptizes Nigerian migrant-hero

    Sunday, April 1 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-04-01 09:44:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). Pope Francis holds a candle as he presides over a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, March 31, 2018.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). Pope Francis holds a candle as he presides over a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, March 31, 2018.
    Pope Francis is celebrating the solemn Easter Vigil service in St. Peter's Basilica, during which he will baptize eight adults into the Catholic faith including a Nigerian migrant-turned-hero.More >>
    Pope Francis is celebrating the solemn Easter Vigil service in St. Peter's Basilica, during which he will baptize eight adults into the Catholic faith including a Nigerian migrant-turned-hero.More >>

  • Facebook post details where dogs taken from Mineral Ridge home are located

    Facebook post details where dogs taken from Mineral Ridge home are located

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:59 AM EDT2018-04-01 07:59:27 GMT

    It's being called one of Trumbull county's most extreme case of animal hoarding. 

    More >>

    It's being called one of Trumbull county's most extreme case of animal hoarding. 

    More >>

  • Local 93 year old discovers he has a twin and meets family

    Local 93 year old discovers he has a twin and meets family

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:58 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:58:32 GMT
    It was an exciting and emotional reunion Saturday evening in Niles. A 93 year old just found out some life changing news. Through Ancestry.com, James Rodgers, found out he had a twin sister. They were separated when they were babies in West Virginia. Two different families took each baby. Unfortunately his twin passed away last year. The families of both sides met for the first time on Saturday and compared pictures of the twins. "It was a very unique story and it was for ...More >>
    It was an exciting and emotional reunion Saturday evening in Niles. A 93 year old just found out some life changing news. Through Ancestry.com, James Rodgers, found out he had a twin sister. They were separated when they were babies in West Virginia. Two different families took each baby. Unfortunately his twin passed away last year. The families of both sides met for the first time on Saturday and compared pictures of the twins. "It was a very unique story and it was for ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms