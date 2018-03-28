Mineral Ridge dog hoarding is extreme case

It's being called one of Trumbull county's most extreme case of animal hoarding.

The dog warden was back at the home on Depot Street Wednesday to remove nine remaining dogs from outside the home. Forty two other dogs were taken from inside the home on Tuesday. All of the animals are in need of care.

"They have lots of fleas, lots of matting, lots of dirt in their coats. One dog that we just removed, when his ears flapped up they were red inside so you know he's got sore ears," Chief Executive Dog Warden, Gwen Logan said.



The homeowners surrendered the animals and the warden believes that they had tried their best. "They start out with a big heart and then it just gets ahead of them, the gentleman is elderly, he's a veteran and it just got away from them," said Logan.



Neighbors had complained and are glad to see the situation finally being addressed. "You can't sit on your front porch because of the smell, it's that bad. I'm glad that something was finally done for the gentleman," Kathy Brown said.



The dogs will be kept in quarantine here at the Trumbull county dog kennel and then picked up by approved animal rescues for adoption.



"They will clean them up, take care of them, see to their medical needs and grooming needs, then they'll find them a good home," said the Warden.



A list of the approved rescues where the dogs will be available for adoption is available on the web site wfmj.com.