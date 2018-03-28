Youngstown waste water worker under investigation for theft

21 News has confirmed that a Youngstown waste water employee is on unpaid adminstrative leave and is the focus of a criminal investigation.

Jeff Campana is under investigation and on leave pending a predisciplinary hearing.

Sources say the city worker is being looked at for allegedly stealing about 30 steel road plates from the city over the past several months.

The value of the stolen items reportedly amounts to about $20,000.

At this point Campana has not been charged with any crime.