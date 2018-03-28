Judge to consider evolving sentencing guidelines before re-sentencing Brandon Moore

A man who was 15 years old when he was originally charged with kidnapping and raping a woman at gunpoint will be resentenced in April.

Brandon Moore was sentenced in 2002 to 141 years in prison by Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

But Judge Krichbaum has since recused himself from the case, and Judge Maureen Sweeney will now handle the resentencing in April.

At a hearing on Wednesday it was clear that Judge Sweeney will have to decide whether to apply sentencing guidelines in place when the crime happened or apply new ones.

It has been 17 years since the crime occurred, and convicted rapist Brandon Moore is now 31 years old.

Some of the sentencing laws have evolved in that time.

It was in 2001 when Moore was just 15 years old when he was arrested and charged along with three others for the brutal rape of a YSU college student.

The 21 year old rape victim said she was forced into a car on Detroit Avenue by Moore and three others and taken to a secluded area and raped at gunpoint.

Moore who was tried as an adult and convicted of six counts of rape and gun charges, was originally sentenced to 141 years in prison.

A ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court sent the case back to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for resentencing at least twice since then.

The decision was based on a U.S. Supreme Court decision that determined life sentences for juveniles convicted on non-homicide offenses are "cruel and unusual."

The court has ruled that since Moore was a juvenile at the time of his crime he must receive an opportunity for release within his expected lifespan.

