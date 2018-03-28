Slippery Rock man charged for stabbing man in neck

A Slippery Rock man is facing charges of attempted homicide for stabbing a New Castle man in the neck on Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Police said Kalin Snyder got into a altercation with the victim before stabbing him with a hunting knife.

The victim underwent surgery at a Pittsburgh hospital, and police said he is in stable condition.

Officials say the victim was visiting Snyder at his Grossman Lane home when the altercation broke out and Snyder allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck with a large serrated hunting knife.

Authorities said the victim was able to wrestle the knife away from Snyder.

Snyder is facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and tampering with evidence. He is in Lawrence County Jail with a bond set at $250,000.