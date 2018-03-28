Debate continues over naming rights of Warren Amphitheater

The debate continues on whether Warren's amphitheater should be named in honor of the rotary club or if the naming rights should be sold to help generate money for the maintenance of the facility.

Wednesday, council was expected to make a final vote to allow the city's administration to go out for bid for the naming rights, but the motion was tabled to allow city leaders more time to determine how much money they hope to gain. Another question is whether the naming rights will include the stage.

Rotary members have argued the Warren Community Amphitheater should be named after their organization.

Currently a plaque at the amphitheater recognizes the Rotary Club of Warren for their contribution in making the facility a reality but, whether that recognition is enough has been the topic of debate in recent weeks.

During a meeting Wednesday, Councilwoman Helen Rucker said a compromise may be to name the stage after the Rotary Club.

"I think they should be recognized in some way," said Rucker. "All the work that the Rotary did was an awesome gift to the city, but we have to maintain the gift."

But once out on the council floor, it was evident that Rotary members feel adamant that the amphitheater itself should be named after their organization and suggested the stage's naming rights be sold.

The group suggested other ways to generate money may include fundraising.

"What we are suggesting is there are a lot of groups that work together within this community, and Rotary can be one of them, to continue with the process of being able to maintain the community gem that we have," Diane Sauer with the Rotary Club of Warren.

A meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday at 5:00 in Warren Council Chambers to discuss the matter further.

