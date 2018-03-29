Girard officer shooting prompts requirement for bulletproof vest - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Girard officer shooting prompts requirement for bulletproof vests

By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
GIRARD, Ohio -

A new protocol was put in place at Girard's police department after the murder of officer Justin Leo.

After Leo was shot at point-blank range in October, the police chief has implemented a policy requiring officers to wear bulletproof vests. 

A report released Tuesday showed that Leo was not wearing one at the time. 

For decades, the chief said that the union contract spelled out that officers must wear the vests or have them readily available nearby. 

Mayor James Melfi said there have been no grievances since the new order and they will seek to have that language removed from the contract during negotiations this year.

"I believe that the younger officers today have gone through the academy and wearing the vest is second nature to those younger officers. Twenty to 25 years ago when the vests came on the scene, they probably weren't as comfortable as they are today, not that they are extremely comfortable. I can't imagine walking around all day with one," said Mayor Melfi.

The policy states that all officers must come to work with all gear on, including their bulletproof vest.

"It's something that's going to be second nature here and I don't see any problems. We never had any problems with officers not wanting to wear the vests," he stated.
 

