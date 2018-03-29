Flames engulf Greenville home

Investigators in Greenville are looking into what may have caused a house to catch fire for the second time in about a month.

Officials say firefighters were called out to the house at 89 South Mercer Street at early Thursday, just after midnight.

Crews from Greenville and West Salem spent several hours battling the flames, which firefighters say engulfed the abandoned home.

Firefighters say they were called out to the same house when it caught fire in February.

There are no reports of injuries.