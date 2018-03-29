Youngstown CEO Mohip no longer contender for Minnesota job - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown CEO Mohip no longer contender for Minnesota job

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown School CEO Krish Mohip has withdrawn his name from the group of five people contending for the superintendent's job in a Minnesota school system.

A spokesperson for the Youngstown City School District tells 21 News that Mohip informed officials from the Osseo Schools that he is no longer seeking the job due to family reasons.

Mohip has said that concerns for his family is one of the major reasons he began looking to move on from the Youngstown schools when it was revealed earlier this month that he was seeking the superintendent's job in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Vandals targeted Mohip's Youngstown home three times last year.

CEO Mohip didn't get the Colorado job, or another superintendent's spot he had applied for in Fargo, North Dakota.

Interviews for the Osseo job were to have taken place next week.

It is not known if Mohip has applied for, or is being considered for any other positions in schools outside of Youngstown.

