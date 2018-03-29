Child hospitalized after fire on Youngstown's South Side

A child was rushed to the hospital after what appeared to be a minor fire at her families South Side Home in Youngstown.

The Youngstown Fire Department was called out to the 300 block of East Ravenwood Avenue at around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Once there, firefighters found that problem was just a pot on the stove and the fire was put out quickly.

However, the fire generated enough smoke to cause breathing problems for a four-year-old girl.

An ambulance crew treated the child for smoke inhalation.

She was taken to Akron Children's Hospital for further treatment.

The name of the victim is not yet available.

The fire department used fans to ventilate smoke from the home.