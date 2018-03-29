Liberty Police Chief Tisone announces retirement - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Liberty Police Chief Tisone announces retirement

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
Chief Rich Tisone Chief Rich Tisone
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

After spending 31 years protecting and serving the residents of Liberty Township, Police Chief Rich Tisone has announced plans to turn in his gun and badge.

Tisone, who was appointed chief in 2008, has submitted a letter of retirement to the township trustees.

The trustees are scheduled to meet on April 16 to accept Tisone's resignation, which would be effective August 19.

The chief has worked for the Liberty Police Department since 1987.

The chief's letter to the trustees may be seen here

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • 3 boys in Mississippi find part of mastodon jawbone

    3 boys in Mississippi find part of mastodon jawbone

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-03-29 12:11:47 GMT
    (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post via AP). In this Monday, March 19, 2018 photo, Shawn Sellers, left, Michael Mahalitc and Caid Sellers, display the lower left jawbone of a mastodon they found in a plowed up area of their family's property in the Bovina...(John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post via AP). In this Monday, March 19, 2018 photo, Shawn Sellers, left, Michael Mahalitc and Caid Sellers, display the lower left jawbone of a mastodon they found in a plowed up area of their family's property in the Bovina...
    Three boys find part of a mastodon jawbone while exploring family property in Mississippi.More >>
    Three boys find part of a mastodon jawbone while exploring family property in Mississippi.More >>

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:14 AM EDT2018-03-29 10:14:04 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More >>
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More >>

  • Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe

    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:54:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrey Chepakin). In this photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia . Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn ...(AP Photo/Andrey Chepakin). In this photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia . Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn ...
    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over eastern Europe, meteorologists say.More >>
    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over eastern Europe, meteorologists say.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms