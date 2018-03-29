Liberty Police Chief Tisone announces retirement

After spending 31 years protecting and serving the residents of Liberty Township, Police Chief Rich Tisone has announced plans to turn in his gun and badge.

Tisone, who was appointed chief in 2008, has submitted a letter of retirement to the township trustees.

The trustees are scheduled to meet on April 16 to accept Tisone's resignation, which would be effective August 19.

The chief has worked for the Liberty Police Department since 1987.

