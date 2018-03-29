A rainy, dreary Thursday

Thursday starts off with dense fog around the Valley and much of the region.

Light rain or drizzle will be around in the morning with light to moderate rain moving in throughout the day. Highs Thursday will be the warmest they have been since the end of February near 60 degrees!

Light rain or a flurry is possible early Friday but Friday will mainly just feature a decrease in cloud cover with highs cooler in the upper 40s.

Saturday will feature an increase in clouds and an evening shower with highs in the low 50s.

easter Sunday will be the coldest it's been in 10 years with highs near 40 and a partly sunny sky.

Rain is back for Tuesday with snow possible Wednesday.