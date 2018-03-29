Trail of evidence: Cops find 51 bags of pot in Youngstown home

For the second day in a row, members of the Youngstown Vice Unit were on the city's South Side looking for suspected marijuana dealers.

On Tuesday they found four baggies of marijuana during a search of a Carroll Street home.

Wednesday afternoon vice officers turned their attention to a home on the 900 block of Lanterman Avenue and came up with a lot more pot.

According to a police report, officers found a total of 51 baggies of marijuana in just about every room of the house, including two larger bags of pot found in a toilet.

The other marijuana recovered had been sealed in sandwich baggies.

Police also confiscated a digital scale and $672.

Deon Johnson, 26, was arrested at the home and booked into the county jail on charges of trafficking in marijuana and tampering with evidence.

Because officers say they found a trail of marijuana filled baggies from the digital scale leading to the toilet, he's also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned in Youngstown Municipal Court on Friday.