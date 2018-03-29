Trail of evidence: Cops find 51 bags of pot in Youngstown home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trail of evidence: Cops find 51 bags of pot in Youngstown home

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
Deon Johnson Deon Johnson
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

For the second day in a row, members of the Youngstown Vice Unit were on the city's South Side looking for suspected marijuana dealers.

On Tuesday they found four baggies of marijuana during a search of a Carroll Street home.

Wednesday afternoon vice officers turned their attention to a home on the 900 block of Lanterman Avenue and came up with a lot more pot.

According to a police report, officers found a total of 51 baggies of marijuana in just about every room of the house, including two larger bags of pot found in a toilet.

The other marijuana recovered had been sealed in sandwich baggies.

Police also confiscated a digital scale and $672.

Deon Johnson, 26, was arrested at the home and booked into the county jail on charges of trafficking in marijuana and tampering with evidence.

Because officers say they found a trail of marijuana filled baggies from the digital scale leading to the toilet, he's also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned in Youngstown Municipal Court on Friday.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • 3 boys in Mississippi find part of mastodon jawbone

    3 boys in Mississippi find part of mastodon jawbone

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-03-29 12:11:47 GMT
    (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post via AP). In this Monday, March 19, 2018 photo, Shawn Sellers, left, Michael Mahalitc and Caid Sellers, display the lower left jawbone of a mastodon they found in a plowed up area of their family's property in the Bovina...(John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post via AP). In this Monday, March 19, 2018 photo, Shawn Sellers, left, Michael Mahalitc and Caid Sellers, display the lower left jawbone of a mastodon they found in a plowed up area of their family's property in the Bovina...
    Three boys find part of a mastodon jawbone while exploring family property in Mississippi.More >>
    Three boys find part of a mastodon jawbone while exploring family property in Mississippi.More >>

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:14 AM EDT2018-03-29 10:14:04 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More >>
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More >>

  • Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe

    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:54:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrey Chepakin). In this photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia . Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn ...(AP Photo/Andrey Chepakin). In this photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia . Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn ...
    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over eastern Europe, meteorologists say.More >>
    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over eastern Europe, meteorologists say.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms