Feds nab suspect in Youngstown child exploitation investigation

Federal authorities say they have arrested one man in connection with a child exploitation investigation in Youngstown.

The FBI tells 21 News that 36-year-old Daniel Fleischer was taken into custody in connection with Wednesday's search of a home on Weston Avenue.

Agents from the FBI and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Crimes Against Children Unit were involved in the search of the home in Youngstown's Brownlee Woods neighborhood.

Officials could not identify what specifically agents were looking for at the home. However, crews on the scene say computers were taken from the home.

A spokesman for the Ohio Attorney General's Office told 21 News that the FBI is in charge of the investigation.

21 News expects to learn more about the investigation today.

The Attorney General's Crimes Against Children Unit was formed to assist law enforcement agencies throughout the state to investigate cases involving juvenile victims.

Stay connected with 21 News for more on this developing story