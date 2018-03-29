Feds say Youngstown man admitted viewing child pornography - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Feds say Youngstown man admitted viewing child pornography

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Federal authorities say they have arrested one man in connection with a child exploitation investigation in Youngstown.

The FBI tells 21 News that 36-year-old Daniel Fleischer was taken into custody in connection with Wednesday's search of a home in the Brownlee Woods neighborhood.

Fleischer is charged with receiving and distributing images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

According to an affidavit filed by a BCI agent, authorities began their investigation in December after becoming aware of child pornography videos being sharked through the KIK social media platform.

Investigators say the videos showed nude and half-nude girls ranging in age from five to fourteen years old.

Authorities traced the source to Fleischer's Weston Avenue home.

During Wednesday's search of the home, the FBI say Fleischer admitted using his phone to view pornography involving hundreds of young girl's and boys.

The Attorney General's Crimes Against Children Unit was formed to assist law enforcement agencies throughout the state to investigate cases involving juvenile victims.

Fleischer was scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday.

