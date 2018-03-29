Mercer County ranks in top five for addicted newborns

Mercer County ranks fifth among Pennsylvania Counties when it comes to children who are born already addicted to drugs according to new research.

A report from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council shows that the rate of newborns suffering from drug withdrawal increased more than 1,000% between 2000 and 2017.

The research found that the rate of hospital stays for newborns with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, or NAS, increased 1,096%—from 1.2 per 1,000 newborn hospitalizations to 15 per 1,000 over the seven-year span.

NAS refers to an array of problems developing shortly after birth in newborns who were exposed to addictive drugs, most often opioids, while in the mother’s womb.

Withdrawal signs develop because these newborns are no longer exposed to the drug for which they have become physically dependent.

The most recent information available showed Mercer County above the state average by recording 36 newborn hospitalizations per 1,000 during the past two years.

Of the 61 counties reporting, only four other Pennsylvania counties had longer hospital stays for the period.

Greene County in the southwestern part of the state had the highest rate with 76 days per 1,000 days of hospitalization.

In 2017, there were 1,912 NAS-related newborn stays in Pennsylvania. While there was evidence of maternal substance use in a larger number of newborns, not all developed withdrawal signs. NAS was diagnosed in 58% of the newborn stays involving maternal substance use that year.

“This brief provides more examples of the alarming impact the opioid crisis has had on Pennsylvania families—and, specific to these findings, babies,” said Joe Martin, executive director of the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council.

Newborns with NAS typically required more days in the hospital and were much more likely to suffer from complications compared to all other newborns, according to researchers.

The average hospital stay for newborns with NAS was 17.1 days compared to 3.5 days for all other newborn stays. The difference accounted for an additional 26,018 days in the hospital for babies with NAS.

NAS babies were more likely to have low birth weight, prematurity, difficulty feeding, and respiratory distress compared to all other newborn stays.

Other findings showed that:

NAS-related hospitalizations added an estimated $14.1 million in hospital payments.

Medicaid was the anticipated payer for 86.9% of NAS-related hospitalizations.

NAS rates were highest among white, non-Hispanic newborns, occurring at a rate of 19.5 per 1,000 newborn hospitalizations. The rate for black, non-Hispanic newborns was 7.2.

NAS rates varied by income. Rates were highest (at 19.2 per 1,000 hospitalizations) for newborns from neighborhoods with median household incomes in the range of $40,000 to under $50,000 and lowest (6.8 per 1,000) for newborns from areas with the highest incomes of $80,000 and above.

The brief is available here