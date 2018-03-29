New trial date for Youngstown couple charged with child's death - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New trial date for Youngstown couple charged with child's death

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
Sara Loth (L) Joshua Essad (R) Sara Loth (L) Joshua Essad (R)
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown couple facing manslaughter charges after the death of a 16-month-old girl appeared before a judge Thursday.

Thirty-two-year-old Joshua Essad and 31-year-old Sara Loth were indicted in February on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and endangering children.

Investigators say 16-month-old, Isabelle Essad, died as a result of carfentanil toxicity.

Authorities say Carfentanil is ten thousand times stronger than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

At the request of those involved, Judge R. Scott Krichbaum moved the trial originally set for Monday to April 23.

Involuntary manslaughter is a felony of the first degree, and if convicted, carries a mandatory prison sentence under Ohio law.  

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-03-29 13:54:34 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More >>
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More >>

  • 3 boys in Mississippi find part of mastodon jawbone

    3 boys in Mississippi find part of mastodon jawbone

    Thursday, March 29 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-03-29 13:45:34 GMT
    (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post via AP). In this Monday, March 19, 2018 photo, Shawn Sellers, left, Michael Mahalitc and Caid Sellers, display the lower left jawbone of a mastodon they found in a plowed up area of their family's property in the Bovina...(John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post via AP). In this Monday, March 19, 2018 photo, Shawn Sellers, left, Michael Mahalitc and Caid Sellers, display the lower left jawbone of a mastodon they found in a plowed up area of their family's property in the Bovina...
    Three boys find part of a mastodon jawbone while exploring family property in Mississippi.More >>
    Three boys find part of a mastodon jawbone while exploring family property in Mississippi.More >>

  • Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe

    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:54:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrey Chepakin). In this photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia . Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn ...(AP Photo/Andrey Chepakin). In this photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia . Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn ...
    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over eastern Europe, meteorologists say.More >>
    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over eastern Europe, meteorologists say.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms