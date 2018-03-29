New trial date for Youngstown couple charged with child's death

A Youngstown couple facing manslaughter charges after the death of a 16-month-old girl appeared before a judge Thursday.

Thirty-two-year-old Joshua Essad and 31-year-old Sara Loth were indicted in February on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and endangering children.

Investigators say 16-month-old, Isabelle Essad, died as a result of carfentanil toxicity.

Authorities say Carfentanil is ten thousand times stronger than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

At the request of those involved, Judge R. Scott Krichbaum moved the trial originally set for Monday to April 23.

Involuntary manslaughter is a felony of the first degree, and if convicted, carries a mandatory prison sentence under Ohio law.