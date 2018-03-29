LeBron James ties Michael Jordan's double-digit scoring mark

LeBron James has tied one of Michael Jordan's most impressive records with his 866th consecutive game with at least 10 points.More >>
The Browns have traded former starting quarterback Cody Kessler to the Jacksonville Jaguars.More >>
The season opener between the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of bad weather.More >>
Kelly Olynyk scored 19 points, Dwyane Wade blocked a pair of shots by LeBron James as part of a stifling defensive effort by Miami, and the Heat had little trouble on the way to beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 98-79 on...More >>
Luke Glendening scored twice, Darren Helm matched his career high with three points and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Tuesday night.More >>
By The Associated PressMore >>
Long time assistant coach Chris Amill will take over the Chaney football program when its resurrected in 2019.More >>
Zack Greinke pitched one-hit ball over six innings and certainly looked ready for the regular season in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 7-0 exhibition victory over the Cleveland Indians on Monday night.More >>
