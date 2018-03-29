Scrappers extend Eastwood Field deal for fifteen years - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Scrappers extend Eastwood Field deal for fifteen years

NILES, Ohio -

There's more good news for fans of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

The team announced on Thursday that it has extended its agreement to play at Eastwood Field until 2033.

A new scoreboard has also been unveiled at the field, which is home base for the team which plays in the New-York Penn League.

Earlier this month the team announced that the player development contract with the Indians has been extended for two years, keeping the local team affiliated with the Indians through the 2020 season.

The Scrappers have been affiliated with the Indians since their inaugural season in 1999.

The Scrappers open their 20th season at Eastwood Field on Friday, June 15 against the West Virginia Black Bears.

