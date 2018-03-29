ACLU sues Ohio to allow gender changes on birth certificates - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

ACLU sues Ohio to allow gender changes on birth certificates

Posted: Updated:

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union is suing Ohio on behalf of four transgender individuals.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the individuals say the state won't allow them to change the gender listing on their birth certificates to properly reflect their identities.

The individuals argue that Ohio's prohibition prevents them from obtaining an essential identifying document and subjects them to discrimination and potential violence.

The lawsuit says Ohio's bar against gender adjustments to birth certificates "stands in sharp contrast to the approach of nearly all other states and the District of Columbia," which now allow transgender people to correct a gender marker.

The action comes just weeks after a federal judge ruled Idaho's bar against changing one's sex on a birth certificate violated equal protections guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • 3 boys in Mississippi find part of mastodon jawbone

    3 boys in Mississippi find part of mastodon jawbone

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:47:25 GMT
    (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post via AP). In this Monday, March 19, 2018 photo, Shawn Sellers, left, Michael Mahalitc and Caid Sellers, display the lower left jawbone of a mastodon they found in a plowed up area of their family's property in the Bovina...(John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post via AP). In this Monday, March 19, 2018 photo, Shawn Sellers, left, Michael Mahalitc and Caid Sellers, display the lower left jawbone of a mastodon they found in a plowed up area of their family's property in the Bovina...
    Three boys find part of a mastodon jawbone while exploring family property in Mississippi.More >>
    Three boys find part of a mastodon jawbone while exploring family property in Mississippi.More >>

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:20:02 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More >>
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More >>

  • Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe

    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:54:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrey Chepakin). In this photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia . Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn ...(AP Photo/Andrey Chepakin). In this photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia . Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn ...
    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over eastern Europe, meteorologists say.More >>
    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over eastern Europe, meteorologists say.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms