Kent attorney resentenced for stealing client money

A Kent attorney, sentenced to a year in prison last week, will be getting out of jail a lot earlier.

Benjamin Joltin, 44, pleaded guilty to theft, forgery and passing bad checks after he stole $75,000 from a client.

Thursday, he was resentenced to just 30 days in jail with three years probation and 200 hours community service after Joltin was able to make full restitution to his victim.

Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor, Nicholas Brevetta said, "This is one of the few times the state can actually re-compensate a victim for a loss. It's not a loss of an injury. She's happy therefore the state is happy as well."

Prosecutors had originally agreed to probation if Joltin could make restitution before his original sentencing date. He could not do that until today because his friends and family were able to pitch in.