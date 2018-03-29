Dozens of pothole patchers issue strike notice to Mahoning Engineer

Dozens of road workers in Mahoning County could be on strike in 10 days if they don't receive a contract.

Teamsters Local 377, which includes 44 employees of the Mahoning County Engineer's Office, has delivered a 10 day strike notice to the engineer.

The union, which represents road workers responsible for plowing, road maintenance, and patching potholes, says they have been operating without a contract since April 2017.

The union says that Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti rejected a fact-finding report.

Ginnetti told 21 News that the county is working with an attorney.

A strike could be avoided if a contract is reached before the 10 day notice is up, or if it is extended.

21 News is working to learn more.