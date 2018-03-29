Dozens of pothole patchers issue strike notice to Mahoning Engin - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Dozens of pothole patchers issue strike notice to Mahoning Engineer

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Dozens of road workers in Mahoning County could be on strike in 10 days if they don't receive a contract. 

Teamsters Local 377, which includes 44 employees of the Mahoning County Engineer's Office, has delivered a 10 day strike notice to the engineer. 

The union, which represents road workers responsible for plowing, road maintenance, and patching potholes, says they have been operating without a contract since April 2017. 

The union says that Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti rejected a fact-finding report. 

Ginnetti told 21 News that the county is working with an attorney. 

A strike could be avoided if a contract is reached before the 10 day notice is up, or if it is extended. 

21 News is working to learn more. We'll have an update tonight on 21 news at 6 p.m. 

