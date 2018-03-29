Wet Snow Early Friday; Colder Afternoon

After a soggy night, a brief period of wet snow is likely very early Friday morning. We do not expect the snow to add up to much and roads will be damp for rush hour. Friday will be a brisk and colder day with temperatures struggling back up to around 40 degrees. Some late-day sunshine can be seen.

The weekend will begin with some sun but clouds will be on the increase by midday. A few showers will dampen the region by the late afternoon and evening hours. Another fresh batch of unseasonably cold air will work into the Valley after the showers depart. Easter Sunday will be a cold one despite a decent amount of sunshine.

The weekend forecast: late afternoon and evening showers Saturday. Bundle up on Easter! pic.twitter.com/UHq3MEZqyB — StormTracker 21 (@StormTracker21) March 29, 2018

The cool early Spring weather is set to stick around for much of next week.