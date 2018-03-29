Portion of 680 in Austintown closed after possible road rage sho - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Portion of 680 in Austintown closed after possible road rage shooting

Posted: Updated:
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

A portion of Interstate 680 is being shut down after a woman is shot in what officials calling a possible road rage incident.

Officials say a woman in a Ford Explorer was shot and taken to the hospital. No word yet on her condition.

21 News reporter Danielle Cotterman is on the scene and said a crime scene investigative unit is being called in, and that there is what appears to be one bullet hole in the back driver side of the Ford.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Portion of 680 in Austintown closed after possible road rage shooting

    Portion of 680 in Austintown closed after possible road rage shooting

    Thursday, March 29 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-29 21:47:45 GMT

    A portion of Interstate 680 is being shut down after a woman is shot in what officials calling a road rage incident. 

    More >>

    A portion of Interstate 680 is being shut down after a woman is shot in what officials calling a road rage incident. 

    More >>

  • Teamsters give strike notice to Mahoning county engineer

    Teamsters give strike notice to Mahoning county engineer

    Thursday, March 29 2018 5:20 PM EDT2018-03-29 21:20:25 GMT
    Patrick GinnettiPatrick Ginnetti
    Patrick GinnettiPatrick Ginnetti
    As they approach one year without a new contract, Teamsters Local 377 has given a ten day strike notice to the Mahoning county engineer. A post on Facebook by Teamsters Local 377, shows an image of county engineer Pat Ginnetti on a milk carton with a caption that he is missing from contract negotiations. The union says Ginnetti has not attended any bargaining sessions.  "There's no need to make it personal like this, that's not really accomplishing anything," Ginnetti...More >>
    As they approach one year without a new contract, Teamsters Local 377 has given a ten day strike notice to the Mahoning county engineer. A post on Facebook by Teamsters Local 377, shows an image of county engineer Pat Ginnetti on a milk carton with a caption that he is missing from contract negotiations. The union says Ginnetti has not attended any bargaining sessions.  "There's no need to make it personal like this, that's not really accomplishing anything," Ginnetti...More >>

  • Dozens of pothole patchers issue strike notice to Mahoning Engineer

    Dozens of pothole patchers issue strike notice to Mahoning Engineer

    Thursday, March 29 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-03-29 20:07:05 GMT

    Dozens of road workers in Mahoning County could be on strike in 10 days if they don't receive a contract.

    More >>

    Dozens of road workers in Mahoning County could be on strike in 10 days if they don't receive a contract.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms