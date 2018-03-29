Portion of 680 in Austintown closed after possible road rage shooting

A portion of Interstate 680 is being shut down after a woman is shot in what officials calling a possible road rage incident.

Officials say a woman in a Ford Explorer was shot and taken to the hospital. No word yet on her condition.

21 News reporter Danielle Cotterman is on the scene and said a crime scene investigative unit is being called in, and that there is what appears to be one bullet hole in the back driver side of the Ford.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.