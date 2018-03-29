Ramp to I-80 west in Austintown open again after possible road rage shooting

The ramp from Interstate 680 north to Interstate 80 west in Austintown is open again after a woman was shot in what officials are calling a possible road rage incident.

Officials say a woman in a Ford Explorer was shot and taken to the hospital. Troopers are saying she was possibly shot in the leg or hip area. It's not clear how many times she was shot or what condition she is in.

The incident happened on I-680 in the area close to I-80. The Highway Patrol said that they received the call close to 4:30 p.m.

21 News reporter Danielle Cotterman is on the scene and said officials are treating this as a crime scene and that there is what appears to be one bullet hole in the back driver side of the Ford. It's unclear how many shots were fired.

The suspect is still on the loose. Troopers describe the suspect as a black male in his mid to late 20s wearing a beanie. Officials say he was driving a 2003 to 2005 dark blue Chevy Trailblazer with window tint.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Patrol’s Canfield Post at (330) 533-6866 or by dialing #677.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.