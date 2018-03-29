Teen shot during possible road rage incident on I-680 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Teen shot during possible road rage incident on I-680

Posted: Updated:
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

All local police have been advised to be on the look out for a man troopers said opened fire and shot a young woman in the leg. The incident is under investigation as possible road rage.

The scene unfolded at about 4:30 Thursday afternoon, near the I-680 north bound ramp to I-80 west bound. 

Troopers said both cars were in motion at the time of the incident. Inside the victim's car was also a passenger. Both are described to be about 18 years-old.

Troopers said it's not clear how many shots were fired at the victim's vehicle, but at least one went through the seat of the victim's car and struck the driver in the leg. The driver was transported to St. Elizabeth's with non-life threatening injuries. 

While on the scene, 21 News Reporter Danielle Cotterman could see what appeared to be a bullet hole in the back driver's side door.

Troopers said it's too early to release any information on what may have lead up to this incident. Troopers don't believe there is any relationship between the victim and the suspect. 

"If you feel like somebody is driving aggressively around you (it's important) that you get officers on the way to help you and you don't take matters into your own hand, not that that happened in his case, but we always encourage you to remove yourself form the situation so that it doesn't escalate," said Lt. Jared Sutton.

The passenger in the victim's vehicle was able to give troopers a detailed description of the suspect. He is described as a black male in his mid to late 20s wearing a beanie. Officials say he was driving a 2003 to 2005 dark blue Chevy Trailblazer with window tint.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Patrol’s Canfield Post at (330) 533-6866 or by dialing #677.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Teen shot during possible road rage incident on I-680

    Teen shot during possible road rage incident on I-680

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:09:42 GMT

    A portion of Interstate 680 is being shut down after a woman is shot in what officials calling a road rage incident. 

    More >>

    A portion of Interstate 680 is being shut down after a woman is shot in what officials calling a road rage incident. 

    More >>

  • U.S. Marshals in Youngstown arrest two for aggravated murder

    U.S. Marshals in Youngstown arrest two for aggravated murder

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:16:31 GMT
    The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in Youngstown has arrested two men on charges of Aggravated Murder after they were indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury. Daniel Sullivan and Michael Sherman, both 18, are being booked into the Mahoning County Jail. The men are accused in the shooting death of 18-year-old Brandon Warham earlier this month. Police say Warham died of his injuries after being shot while sitting in his car in the 100 block of Rhoda Avenue on the city's West Sid...More >>
    The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in Youngstown has arrested two men on charges of Aggravated Murder after they were indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury. Daniel Sullivan and Michael Sherman, both 18, are being booked into the Mahoning County Jail. The men are accused in the shooting death of 18-year-old Brandon Warham earlier this month. Police say Warham died of his injuries after being shot while sitting in his car in the 100 block of Rhoda Avenue on the city's West Sid...More >>

  • Trial delayed for parents of 16 month old who died from carfentanil

    Trial delayed for parents of 16 month old who died from carfentanil

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:23:31 GMT
    Sara Loth (L) Joshua Essad (R)Sara Loth (L) Joshua Essad (R)
    Sara Loth (L) Joshua Essad (R)Sara Loth (L) Joshua Essad (R)
    The parents of a 16-month-old girl who died after ingesting carfentanil are jailed with no bond in Mahoning County. As Joshua Essad and Sara Loth appeared in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum their attorney requested more time to prepare for trial. According to the coroner the little girl overdosed and died from the drug that is supposed to be five thousand times more potent than heroin. The couple was arrested back in February after being indicted ...More >>
    The parents of a 16-month-old girl who died after ingesting carfentanil are jailed with no bond in Mahoning County. As Joshua Essad and Sara Loth appeared in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum their attorney requested more time to prepare for trial. According to the coroner the little girl overdosed and died from the drug that is supposed to be five thousand times more potent than heroin. The couple was arrested back in February after being indicted ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms