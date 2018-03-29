Trial delayed for parents of 16 month old who died from carfentanil

The parents of a 16-month-old girl who died after ingesting carfentanil are jailed with no bond in Mahoning County.

As Joshua Essad and Sara Loth appeared in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum their attorney requested more time to prepare for trial.

According to the coroner the little girl overdosed and died from the drug that is supposed to be five thousand times more potent than heroin.

The couple was arrested back in February after being indicted by a grand jury.

Police were initially called to their home for the report of an unconscious infant.

What's unclear is how much of the drug was in the child's system, and how the 16-month-old came into contact with it in the first place.

The trial that was originally scheduled for this coming Monday, April 2nd has now been re-scheduled for April 23rd.

There were other children in the home, and sources in fact say the couple just had another baby.

Both parents according to sources are recovering drug addicts.