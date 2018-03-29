U.S. Marshals in Youngstown arrest two for aggravated murder - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

U.S. Marshals in Youngstown arrest two for aggravated murder

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in Youngstown has arrested two men on charges of Aggravated Murder after they were indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury.

Daniel Sullivan and Michael Sherman, both 18, are being booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

The men are accused in the shooting death of 18-year-old Brandon Warham earlier this month.

Police say Warham died of his injuries after being shot while sitting in his car in the 100 block of Rhoda Avenue on the city's West Side.

Mark Winlock, Junior was previously arrested for the crime.

