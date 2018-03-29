Ohio lawmakers to repeal House Bill 70 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio lawmakers to repeal House Bill 70

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

State Representatives Kent Smith (D) and Teresa Fedor (D) will soon be introducing legislation to repeal portions of House Bill 70 from the 131st General Assembly. 

They are attempting to stop the State of Ohio from taking over school districts that require assistance.

So far the state has taken over Youngstown City Schools and Lorain City Schools. 

There are also some districts are at high risk for academic distress and state takeover including Dayton Public Schools, Maple Heights City Schools, Trotwood-Madison City Schools, East Cleveland City Schools, and Warrensville Heights City Schools.

State Rep. John Boccieri agrees saying lawmakers need to stop the State of Ohio from overstepping their role in the public school system.

"I don't think things have improved in Youngstown or Loraine. I don't think that anyone is saying 'see this is working'. Plus we have all these other districts that they are going to take over also and I don't think that is good for those communities," stated Boccieri.

CEO Krish  Mohip told 21 News, Youngstown City School District has improved in many ways since House Bill 70 was implemented.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Ohio lawmakers to repeal House Bill 70

    Ohio lawmakers to repeal House Bill 70

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:01 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:01:27 GMT

    State Representatives Kent Smith (D) and Teresa Fedor (D) will soon be introducing legislation to repeal portions of House Bill 70 from the 131st General Assembly.  They are attempting to stop the State of Ohio from taking over school districts that require assistance. So far the state has taken over Youngstown City Schools and Lorain City Schools.  There are also some districts are at high risk for academic distress and state takeover including Dayton Public Schools, Map...

    More >>

    State Representatives Kent Smith (D) and Teresa Fedor (D) will soon be introducing legislation to repeal portions of House Bill 70 from the 131st General Assembly.  They are attempting to stop the State of Ohio from taking over school districts that require assistance. So far the state has taken over Youngstown City Schools and Lorain City Schools.  There are also some districts are at high risk for academic distress and state takeover including Dayton Public Schools, Map...

    More >>

  • Teen shot during possible road rage incident on I-680

    Teen shot during possible road rage incident on I-680

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:09:42 GMT

    A portion of Interstate 680 is being shut down after a woman is shot in what officials calling a road rage incident. 

    More >>

    A portion of Interstate 680 is being shut down after a woman is shot in what officials calling a road rage incident. 

    More >>

  • U.S. Marshals in Youngstown arrest two for aggravated murder

    U.S. Marshals in Youngstown arrest two for aggravated murder

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:16:31 GMT
    The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in Youngstown has arrested two men on charges of Aggravated Murder after they were indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury. Daniel Sullivan and Michael Sherman, both 18, are being booked into the Mahoning County Jail. The men are accused in the shooting death of 18-year-old Brandon Warham earlier this month. Police say Warham died of his injuries after being shot while sitting in his car in the 100 block of Rhoda Avenue on the city's West Sid...More >>
    The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in Youngstown has arrested two men on charges of Aggravated Murder after they were indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury. Daniel Sullivan and Michael Sherman, both 18, are being booked into the Mahoning County Jail. The men are accused in the shooting death of 18-year-old Brandon Warham earlier this month. Police say Warham died of his injuries after being shot while sitting in his car in the 100 block of Rhoda Avenue on the city's West Sid...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms