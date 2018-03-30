School shooting survivor receives detention over protests - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

School shooting survivor receives detention over protests

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) -

An Ohio student who was one of two shot when a classmate opened fire in a school cafeteria has received detention for participating in a mass student walkout over gun violence.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports 16-year-old Cooper Caffrey and 42 other students walked out of Madison High School as part of the March 14 protests. Each has received detention.

Cooper and another boy were struck when James "Austin" Hancock fired a gun he had stolen from his great-grandmother in February 2016. Two others were injured by shrapnel or while running away.

Madison school board President David French said Monday students who participated in the protest should apologize to school resource officers.

Cooper attended the meeting, and he says hearing those words were "like being shot all over again."

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

