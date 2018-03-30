Niles McKinley band to march at Disney's Magic Kingdom

The Niles McKinley dragon mascot will be wearing mouse ears next week as the high school band marches at Walt Disney World.

One hundred members of the Niles McKinley High School Marching Band board buses bound for Orlando on Monday to perform in a parade at Disney's Magic Kingdom.

Band members will be given tee shirts emblazoned with the Niles McKinley dragon with a slight alteration. The mascot appears with Mickey Mouse ears.

The band is set to march in the Magic Kingdom Parade on Thursday, April 5.