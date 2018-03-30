Niles McKinley band to march at Disney's Magic Kingdom

A suspected shoplifter from Howland faces charges after an Austintown Police Officer was waiting for her as she came out of a changing room at J.C. Penney.More >>
The Niles McKinley dragon mascot will be wearing mouse ears next week as the high school band marches at Walt Disney World.
Here are the dining events for the 2018 Lenten season that have been submitted to 21 News.
The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in Youngstown has arrested two more men on charges of aggravated murder after they were indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury.
An Ohio student who was one of two shot when a classmate opened fire in a school cafeteria has received detention for participating in a mass student walkout over gun violence.
Police say a Pennsylvania woman faked a pregnancy to hitch a ride back to her hometown.
Authorities say the fatal shootings of a pregnant woman and a man found dead at a Pennsylvania apartment building appear to be a murder-suicide.
Authorities say they're searching for a man wanted in the slaying of a woman whose body was found in a garbage can at a vacant house in Cleveland.
Two Ohio students charged with sending explicit photos from their cellphones have pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and have been placed on probation.
A judge has sentenced an Ohio woman to four years in prison for texting a photo of herself pointing a semi-automatic handgun at her 17-month-old daughter.
A former University of Cincinnati volleyball player is suing the school, saying she was kicked off the team for posting photos on Instagram that were "too sexy."
An Ohio woman is suing a school district for allowing a man accused of handcuffing and assaulting students under the guise of a fake "scared straight" program into her son's elementary school.
A Pennsylvania State University student has been found dead. State College police say the parents of 25-year-old Charles Cudlipp found the student's body at his off-campus apartment Monday morning.
A Pennsylvania branch of Planned Parenthood says a tweet declaring the need for a Disney princess who's had an abortion was not appropriate and the organization has taken it down.
