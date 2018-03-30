Austintown Police arrest suspected Howland shoplifter outside changing room

A suspected shoplifter from Howland faces charges after an Austintown Police Officer was waiting for her as she came out of a changing room at J.C. Penney.

The store manager called police after a woman carrying a bag and a large amount of clothing went into a changing room on Wednesday.

When the woman came out and headed for the store exit, the officer who had been waiting outside noticed an article of clothing jutting out of her purse, which appeared to be full.

When the officer began to question the woman she replied, “Okay. I will give it to you,” according to the report.

Police say the woman pulled a pair of shorts from her bag.

That's when the officer arrested the woman who gave him a fictitious name but was later identified as 38-year-old Erin Barrickman of Howland.

The officer, who says he recognized Barrickman from previous arrests, also found a jacket, another pair of shorts and six pairs of socks in the purse.

Police say they also found another pair of shorts shoved down the front of Barrickman's pants, two shirts concealed under her clothing, and three stolen necklaces around her neck.

Authorities estimate that the value of the shoplifted goods is around $550.

Barrickman was charged with theft and obstructing official business.

The officer said that Barrickman was also found to have a Hydrocodone tablet in her purse when she was being booked into the Mahoning County jail, so ws also charged with drug abuse and illegal conveyance of drugs.

Barrickman is free on bond and is scheduled to appear in court next week.