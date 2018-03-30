I-80 resurfacing project set for next month in Mercer County

People who drive along Interstate 80 in Mercer County should prepare to slow down when a resurfacing project begins next month.

PennDOT says a project to improve 6.6 miles Interstate 80 in East Lackawannock Township and Findley Township is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 9.

Drivers who travel I-80 between the intersection with Route 19 at Exit 15 to the area of Springfield Church Road can expect lane restrictions when the work gets underway.

Work will involve milling, resurfacing and other construction work.

The work is scheduled for completion by September 27.