Snowy and cold to start Friday, a chilly Easter ahead

Friday started off with rain transitioning to snow early. Light snow will be around through mid to late morning Friday with the second half of the day featuring a decrease in cloud cover. Highs Friday only reach the low 40s.

Saturday will feature sunshine to start but rain will move in towards evening.

Easter Sunday will be dry and partly sunny but will be the coolest Easter Sunday in about a decade.

After a dry and sunny Monday, Tuesday will be mild and rainy.

The end of the week will feature the return of snow and cooler air.