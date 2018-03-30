Handicapped parking violation turns into Youngstown police pursuit

Parking in one of those spaces reserved for the handicapped proved to be the undoing of a man who police say was carrying drugs.

Officers say they when they approached a car parked in the restricted space outside a Southern Boulevard bar Thursday evening, the driver jumped out and began to run.

One of the officers tackled the suspect who managed to squirm away until he was tackled again on East Ravenwood Avenue.

Police say they recognized the man from past encounters as 32-year-old Lynell Stanley of Youngstown.

When Stanley was searched, police say they found he was carrying twelve Oxycodone pills and $817.

In addition, police recovered a .38 caliber revolver they believe Stanley dropped during the chase.

Stanley claims the gun was given to him by someone else who was in the car before police arrived.

Stanley was booked into the county jail on charges of possession of drugs, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and carrying a concealed weapon.