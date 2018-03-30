Crews battle Good Friday house fire in Campbell

Firefighters from surrounding communities spent part of Good Friday battling a house fire in the City of Campbell.

Crews from the Campbell Fire Department were called out to a reported structure fire at 77 Morley Avenue shortly after 9 a.m.

The first firefighters to arrive at the home confirmed the fire and additional crews were dispatched from Youngstown, Lowellville, Struthers, Coitsville, and Poland.

The fire caused heavy damage inside the house, which investigators describe as a total loss.

No one was home at the time and there are no reports of injuries.

Investigators are still looking for the cause of the fire.