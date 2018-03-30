Half billion dollar Mega Millions prize up for grabs tonight

It may be difficult for most of us to even come close to imagining what it would be like to win half-a-billion dollars, but that's the big prize up for grabs in tonight's Mega Millions drawing.

Only three Mega Millions jackpots have been larger than the current $502 million jackpot.

Even if you won and took the cash value, you'd still walk away with $301.5 million before taxes.

The current Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the multi-state game’s fourth-largest, behind only:

$656 million; March 30, 2012 – winners sold in Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.

$648 million; December 17, 2013 – winners sold in California & Georgia.

$536 million; July 8, 2016 – winner sold in Indiana.

Pennsylvania is still waiting for its recent Powerball jackpot winner to come forward.

A ticket sold in Manheim, Lancaster County, for the March 17 Powerball drawing is worth a $456.7 million annuity value or nearly $274 million cash.

It was Pennsylvania’s 18th Powerball jackpot win as well as the largest prize won in state history.

You can watch tonight's Mega Millions drawing during 21 News at 11.