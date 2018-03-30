Traffic lights plummet onto Fifth Ave. near YSU - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A freak accident snarled traffic along a major road on the Youngstown State University Campus Friday morning.

The support arm holding a traffic light snapped off at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Armed Forces Boulevard near Stambaugh Stadium.

Road crews had to block northbound traffic on Fifth Avenue until they could open at least one lane.

No one was injured.

