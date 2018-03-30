Traffic lights plummet onto Fifth Ave. near YSU

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti is pushing back after learning about a strike threat from the workers who patch roads, cut grass, plow streets and work on other projects in the Valley.More >>
Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti is pushing back after learning about a strike threat from the workers who patch roads, cut grass, plow streets and work on other projects in the Valley.More >>
Two West Farmington men are among three suspects accused of stealing a freezer full of ice cream in an Amish community.More >>
Two West Farmington men are among three suspects accused of stealing a freezer full of ice cream in an Amish community.More >>
A freak accident snarled traffic along a major road on the Youngstown State University Campus Friday morning.More >>
A freak accident snarled traffic along a major road on the Youngstown State University Campus Friday morning.More >>
It may be difficult for most of us to even come close to imagining what it would be like to win half-a-billion dollars, but that's the big prize up for grabs in tonight's Mega Millions drawing.More >>
It may be difficult for most of us to even come close to imagining what it would be like to win half-a-billion dollars, but that's the big prize up for grabs in tonight's Mega Millions drawing.More >>
Firefighters from surrounding communities spent part of Good Friday battling a house fire in the City of Campbell.More >>
Firefighters from surrounding communities spent part of Good Friday battling a house fire in the City of Campbell.More >>
An Ohio woman who allowed a man to have sex with her daughters to pay for her drug habit has been sentenced to 64 years in prison.More >>
An Ohio woman who allowed a man to have sex with her daughters to pay for her drug habit has been sentenced to 64 years in prison.More >>
An Ohio student who was one of two shot when a classmate opened fire in a school cafeteria has received detention for participating in a mass student walkout over gun violence.More >>
An Ohio student who was one of two shot when a classmate opened fire in a school cafeteria has received detention for participating in a mass student walkout over gun violence.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania woman faked a pregnancy to hitch a ride back to her hometown.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania woman faked a pregnancy to hitch a ride back to her hometown.More >>
Authorities say the fatal shootings of a pregnant woman and a man found dead at a Pennsylvania apartment building appear to be a murder-suicide.More >>
Authorities say the fatal shootings of a pregnant woman and a man found dead at a Pennsylvania apartment building appear to be a murder-suicide.More >>
Authorities say they're searching for a man wanted in the slaying of a woman whose body was found in a garbage can at a vacant house in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities say they're searching for a man wanted in the slaying of a woman whose body was found in a garbage can at a vacant house in Cleveland.More >>
Two Ohio students charged with sending explicit photos from their cellphones have pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and have been placed on probation.More >>
Two Ohio students charged with sending explicit photos from their cellphones have pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and have been placed on probation.More >>
A judge has sentenced an Ohio woman to four years in prison for texting a photo of herself pointing a semi-automatic handgun at her 17-month-old daughter.More >>
A judge has sentenced an Ohio woman to four years in prison for texting a photo of herself pointing a semi-automatic handgun at her 17-month-old daughter.More >>
A former University of Cincinnati volleyball player is suing the school, saying she was kicked off the team for posting photos on Instagram that were "too sexy."More >>
A former University of Cincinnati volleyball player is suing the school, saying she was kicked off the team for posting photos on Instagram that were "too sexy."More >>
An Ohio woman is suing a school district for allowing a man accused of handcuffing and assaulting students under the guise of a fake "scared straight" program into her son's elementary school.More >>
An Ohio woman is suing a school district for allowing a man accused of handcuffing and assaulting students under the guise of a fake "scared straight" program into her son's elementary school.More >>
A Pennsylvania State University student has been found dead. State College police say the parents of 25-year-old Charles Cudlipp found the student's body at his off-campus apartment Monday morning.More >>
A Pennsylvania State University student has been found dead. State College police say the parents of 25-year-old Charles Cudlipp found the student's body at his off-campus apartment Monday morning.More >>