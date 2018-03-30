Mahoning Engineer says work will continue if Teamsters strike

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti is pushing back after learning about a strike threat from the workers who patch roads, cut grass, plow streets and work on other projects in the Valley.

After nearly one year of negotiating without reaching a new contract, Teamsters Local 377 issued a ten-day strike notice this week.

Ginnetti issued a statement on Friday saying that the 44 Teamsters are already among the highest paid county engineer employees in the region.

The statement goes on to say that there are what he calls “impediments” in the current labor contract that that “prevent the delivery of public services efficiently and effectively and stand in the way of holding employees accountable when they fail to do their jobs”.

The previous Teamster contract expired in April of 2017 and with 28 unresolved issues still on the table. Union leaders say the members are frustrated.

Ginnetti says in the event of a work stoppage his office will continue to provide services.

The statement does not disclose how that would be accomplished.