Plaza Donuts looking for new owners

The owners of Plaza Donuts say they're looking for someone to take over their legacy.

After more than 50 years in business, the current owners say they're ready to retire.

But the Froomkins, who run the three Youngstown locations, don't want the busines to close.

Instead they say they're looking for someone who will buy Plaza Donuts and continue to operate in the Valley.

The company says they don't plan to close their doors and issued a statement on their Facebook page early Friday morning letting everyone know that their favorite donuts are still safe.