Valley 911 systems guard against cyber attacks

In the wake of new reports of major cities being hit by cyber attacks on 9-1-1 systems, there's concern that hackers may also target emergency systems in smaller markets.

Veteran dispatchers say the very fact hackers could net into a 911 system is troubling. "You know that's pretty scary," Trumbull 911 Director Ernie Cook said.



Cook says they have very sophisticated anti-virus and back-up systems for both the phone and cad systems.



"In the event that we would ever possibly be hacked we can retrieve that information and be up on-line fairly quickly," according to Cook.



Mahoning county 911 Director Maggie Magee says the county has a dual fiber system and a network of multiple carriers that is constantly updating.



"They're updating and changing their stuff daily, so it's just a constant change because we are always anticipating any kind of hacking or somebody trying to get into our date bases," Magee said.



Columbiana and Mercer county 911 officials also say they have multiple firewalls and back up redundancy.



"Cook says that extra back up comes at a cost but he's confident their system is secure.



I'm not one to say that somebody doesn't reinvent the wheel and can get to us but we're pretty sophisticated here," said Cook.

Cities recently hit by cyber attacks include a 17 hour shutdown of Baltimore's automated 911 system. Dispatchers were forced to take over manual operations.





