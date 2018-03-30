Up and Down Easter Weekend

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

The month's second full moon will set early Saturday and the first half of the day will feature a good deal of sunshine. We expect clouds to thicken during the afternoon as temperatures warm and the wind picks up. An approaching cold front will spark a few showers late in the day and at night. A few flurries may be seen well before daybreak Sunday.

Easter will be a cold one despite a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will struggle up to about 40 degrees.

Monday will be nicest day of next week with a fairly seasonable afternoon and a good deal of sunshine. Nice weather for the Pirates' home opener! Cold weather will return starting Wednesday.