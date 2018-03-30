Niles economic survey results released

The Regional Chamber and the city of Niles released the results of a recent survey which asked residents and business owners what is the most important things that can be done to improve the economic health of the city.

So what did the survey find out?

Most of the participants wanted the city to address two main issues: Clean up blight within the neighborhoods and address safety, drug and crime issues.

Simply put, they want Niles to look better. Get rid of dilapidated buildings and try to get businesses into empty store fronts.

21 News asked people at Stoneyard Grill and Tavern what they thought would help bring people downtown.

Stoneyard owner, Brent Ross, said, "Number one there is parking, there is no where to park. If anyone did want to bring a business down here there's no parking. the buildings are old. They need to be remodeled."

One man who owns a business in Champion says he would have liked to have done it in Niles but there was too much talk by the city and not enough action.

"When we look to open a business we need incentives, reasons I want to come to that area to open a business and sometimes it's just a downright hostile atmosphere where we're not finding we are welcomed into this area or what we need to grow our businesses," according to Michael Walton.

The property owners in Niles, however, say they are interested in bringing young businesses to the downtown.

Attorney Curt Bogen said, "There's only so much oxygen or so much money to support businesses and that makes it tough on young businesses. But they come here and they get lower rents and the ability to start."

Business owners are hoping utility, tax and planning departments will be more friendly and accurate when dealing with potential new businesses.

They also want an administration that is more proactive and involved.